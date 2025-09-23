How the $100K H1-B visa fee will hurt US-India ties—and companies
Summary
Roughly 30% of their current U.S.-based staff of major IT Indian companies are on these visas.
The Trump administration’s decision to impose a $100,000 fee for H1-B visas marks the latest challenge for Indian technology services companies—and yet another irritant in the already-strained U.S.-India geopolitical relationship.
