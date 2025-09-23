How the $100K H1-B visa fee will hurt US-India ties—and companies

The National Association of Software and Services Companies said the delayed start would give companies time to step up programs to train workers in the U.S. and enhance local hiring. Indian and India-centric companies in the U.S. have already reduced reliance on the H-1B visas, according to the trade group, from 14,792 visas issued to these companies in 2015 to 10,162 in 2024.Roughly 30% of their current U.S.-based staff of major IT Indian companies are on these visas, according to a client note from TD Cowen analyst Brian Bergin. For Indian or Indian-centric technology services companies like Tata, Infosys, and Cognizant that rely heavily on such visas, the change marks the latest in a string of challenges for their business prospects, including the adoption of generative AI, tariffs, and broader uncertainty that has pushed companies to pause spending.