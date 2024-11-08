How the Baba Siddique murder plot involved cash, car, flat, and a Dubai dream: Report

  • Police have uncovered shocking details in the murder of Baba Siddique. According to a report, the mastermind promised the killers a lavish trip to Dubai, a flat, and 25 lakh in cash.

Updated8 Nov 2024, 08:47 PM IST
The hunt is on for the fugitive financier, Zeeshan Akhtar, who sent over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh to fund the crime. (In pic: Baba Siddique)
The hunt is on for the fugitive financier, Zeeshan Akhtar, who sent over ₹4 lakh to fund the crime. (In pic: Baba Siddique)(PTI)

In a major development regarding the murder of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, police has shared new details about the roles of those arrested in connection with the crime. According to a senior police officer, Ramphoolchand Kanojia (43), who was arrested in October, had promised substantial rewards to the four accused involved in the killing: Rupesh Mohol (22), Shivam Kohad (20), Karan Salve (19), and Gaurav Apune (23). The Times of India reported on Friday that the officer stated the accused revealed Kanojia offered each of them a trip to Dubai, 25 lakh in cash, a car, and a flat in return for their involvement in the murder.

The officer further said, as per the report, that Kanojia was expected to receive funds from a wanted accomplice, Zeeshan Akhtar (23), to finance the crime. "We are verifying the details," the officer was quoted as saying to the publication.

Zeeshan Akhtar, originally from Jalandhar, Punjab, is accused of managing nearly 10 bank accounts and transferring over 4 lakh to the arrested individuals to facilitate the murder.

In a separate development, two additional suspects, Aditya Gulankar (22) and Rafique Shaikh (22), both from Karve Nagar in Pune, were arrested on Wednesday. The two were presented before the Esplanade Court and remanded to police custody until November 13. A police source, cited in the report, stated that the suspects come from poor families, and their involvement came to light during Mohol's interrogation.

The report also revealed that Gulankar had undergone firearm training near Khadakwasla, Pune. Initially, the plan was to recruit more shooters for the job, but the mastermind later decided to scale back the operation to three shooters, prompting the procurement of more weapons by the accused.

Gulankar and Shaikh were reportedly in contact with previously arrested individuals Pravin Lonkar and Mohol. Police disclosed that Lonkar and Mohol had handed over a 9mm pistol and ammunition to Gulankar and Shaikh for the murder. The 9mm pistol, which had been sent back to Pune from Mumbai, passed through several hands before being delivered to Gulankar and Shaikh. It was later recovered from Kohad's residence. Additionally, police confiscated a country-made pistol from Kanojia’s Panvel residence. “The fifth weapon was received by Kanojia, but he returned it before the murder,” the officer said was quoted as saying.

The investigation into the conspiracy continues, with police actively pursuing leads regarding Zeeshan Akhtar, who remains on the run.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 08:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsHow the Baba Siddique murder plot involved cash, car, flat, and a Dubai dream: Report

      Popular in News

