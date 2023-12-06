News
How this year’s festive season sales fared: “decent; not great, but decent”
Summary
- Not all sectors are cheering this year’s festive shopping. Consumer goods companies and traditional retailers reported tepid growth over last year as middle-class and rural shoppers chose to stay frugal
NEW DELHI : By several accounts, Indians were set to splurge this festive season. And they did–shopping online and on cars and two-wheelers, but for many traditional retailers and consumer goods makers, the season was merely satisfactory.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more