How to Buy a Week in Paradise for $1

There is a gigantic gulf between what most timeshare owners or new buyers think they own and what they really do—a form of phantom wealth. The American Resort Development Association, a trade group, says there were more than 201,600 timeshare units across 1,541 U.S. resorts in 2022. The average per-transaction sales price was $23,940 that year—when bought from a developer. Some of those units’ 51 available weeks are held in developers’ inventory, but if three-quarters are owned by individuals who mentally peg their value at just $15,000 on average, then that would come to $115 billion.