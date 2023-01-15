How to check if your iPhone is original or fake: A complete guide2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 02:35 PM IST
- An original Apple iPhone model will always have an IMEI number. If there is no IMEI number, it is likely that the model is fake.
Major commerce platforms as well as offline retailers have announced Republic Day sales. Like always, users will get heavy discounts on smartphones with iPhones being a popular choice. Counterfeits are a big problem, especially when you are buying smartphones online. If you are buying a new Apple iPhone, you may want to be reassured that it is not refurbished or fake, but is an original one.