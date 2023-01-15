Major commerce platforms as well as offline retailers have announced Republic Day sales. Like always, users will get heavy discounts on smartphones with iPhones being a popular choice. Counterfeits are a big problem, especially when you are buying smartphones online. If you are buying a new Apple iPhone, you may want to be reassured that it is not refurbished or fake, but is an original one.

Here we give you quick tips and methods on how to check if your new iPhone is original, refurbished or in the worst scenario possible - fake.

Check IMEI number

An original Apple iPhone model will always have an IMEI number. If there is no IMEI number, it is likely that the model is fake. To check the IMEI number of your device, go to Settings on your smartphone, tap on General and then go to About section. Here, scroll down to see the IMEI number.

Check on Apple support website to validate purchase

To perform this check, you will need your iPhone’s serial number. To get the iPhone number, go to Settings on your device, then tap on About and scroll down to see the 10-digit serial number. Copy the number and now go to the following Apple webpage – https://checkcoverage.apple.com/in/en/.

Here, paste your device’s serial number. The results should validate your iPhone’s purchase date and should also reflect active for ‘Repairs and Service Coverage’, and ‘Telephone Technical Support’.

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 13 is selling at a discounted price of ₹57,749 on Amazon as part of the Great Indian Republic sale. Originally priced at ₹69,900, the smartphone’s 128GB storage model can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹57,749. The discount includes bank offers and Amazon Pay cashback. Similarly, the phone’s 256GB storage variant is available at ₹70,900.

Likewise, Flipkart has listed iPhone 14 at a discounted price of ₹66,990 in the ongoing Big Saving Days sale. You can get 10% instant discount with ICICI Bank and Citi Bank cards as well. The e-tailer is also giving exchange discounts as well.