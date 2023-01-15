Home / News / How to check if your iPhone is original or fake: A complete guide

Major commerce platforms as well as offline retailers have announced Republic Day sales. Like always, users will get heavy discounts on smartphones with iPhones being a popular choice. Counterfeits are a big problem, especially when you are buying smartphones online. If you are buying a new Apple iPhone, you may want to be reassured that it is not refurbished or fake, but is an original one.

Here we give you quick tips and methods on how to check if your new iPhone is original, refurbished or in the worst scenario possible - fake.

Check IMEI number

An original Apple iPhone model will always have an IMEI number. If there is no IMEI number, it is likely that the model is fake. To check the IMEI number of your device, go to Settings on your smartphone, tap on General and then go to About section. Here, scroll down to see the IMEI number.

Check on Apple support website to validate purchase

To perform this check, you will need your iPhone’s serial number. To get the iPhone number, go to Settings on your device, then tap on About and scroll down to see the 10-digit serial number. Copy the number and now go to the following Apple webpage – https://checkcoverage.apple.com/in/en/.

Here, paste your device’s serial number. The results should validate your iPhone’s purchase date and should also reflect active for ‘Repairs and Service Coverage’, and ‘Telephone Technical Support’.

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 13 is selling at a discounted price of 57,749 on Amazon as part of the Great Indian Republic sale. Originally priced at 69,900, the smartphone’s 128GB storage model can be purchased at a discounted price of 57,749. The discount includes bank offers and Amazon Pay cashback. Similarly, the phone’s 256GB storage variant is available at 70,900.

Likewise, Flipkart has listed iPhone 14 at a discounted price of 66,990 in the ongoing Big Saving Days sale. You can get 10% instant discount with ICICI Bank and Citi Bank cards as well. The e-tailer is also giving exchange discounts as well.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout