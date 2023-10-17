How to Handle Generational Differences at Work? One Family Offers a Blueprint

Spanning ages 37 to 86, three generations of the Hickman family run a lumber and flooring company in western Pennsylvania. The youngest works remotely and handles social media. The oldest remembers when workers stayed with one employer for life and still uses a flip phone.

Workplaces big and small are looking more like the Hickmans’ as the country’s population ages and people continue working well into their later years. With about 8% of people 75 and older now in the labor force, nearly double the labor-force participation rate from 30 years ago, it’s more common to have four and possibly five generations at one workplace.

The vast range of attitudes toward work and skill sets can create opportunity, with older workers offering experience and younger ones offering fresh approaches. It can also fuel tension as norms around working hours and attitude shift. A 30-year-old may run to the grocery store at 2 p.m. and work after dinner, while their 60-year-old colleague wouldn’t dream of running a personal midafternoon errand.

“Each has a strong work ethic, but one might define it as working 24/7 and the other as working hard eight hours a day, but not on weekends, in the evenings or on vacations," says Olivia McIvor, a human resources executive in Vancouver, British Columbia, who has researched generational diversity at work.

The Hickmans’ approach has lessons for the rest of us. Each generation of family members tries to respect the others’ skills and roles, and they rely on each other to help keep the company going. While they have different management styles and working habits, they steer clear of conflict by staying in their own lane.

‘Work was hard’

Larry Hickman, 86, comes from a generation that got up early and worked all day. “Work was hard but it was something you just did," he says.

At about age 12, Larry picked up wood scraps at his father’s small Emlenton, Pa., sawmill, which he eventually bought. Many Hickman workers lived in the community, joined out of high school, received medical and retirement savings benefits, and stayed until they retired.

It’s a different story today, he says. “People don’t seem to stick around very long," he says.

When two fires, five years apart, destroyed the sawmills, he rebuilt because he was passionate about the forest and his work. “I never intended to get rich or anything off it," says Larry, who, along with his son, Dennis, owns the Hickmanwoods Family of Companies.

New generation, new ideas

Dennis Hickman, 63, brought new ideas and adaptability, skills learned over time by navigating the cyclical industry’s upturns and downturns.

He joined his dad in 1980, when mortgage rates were soaring into double digits and crushing the lumber-intensive housing market. “A lot of family-run businesses fold in the third generation. That’s me, and I wasn’t going to let that happen," he says.

He suggested adding kilns to dry green lumber and after the furniture market softened in the 1990s, put some hardwood samples in his car and drove to Dallas for a flooring trade show in 2000. About six months later, someone called, asking if he could make a herringbone-pattern wood floor.

“I said ‘Yes,’ and then figured out how to do it," says Dennis. That year he launched a business to specialize in premium flooring found in museums, performing arts centers and homes.

Dennis said he knew he had a good product, but needed help with social media and marketing.

He called his daughter, Jessica Hickman Fresch, then living in Atlanta, to return and handle marketing and sales.

“We have a cool story," he recalls telling her. “Make us sound like we’re the Waltons out here."

New ways of working

Jessica agreed but said she would only work for three years and do so remotely from Pittsburgh, which is 1.5 hours from Emlenton, population 600.

“I was single and in my 20s," says Jessica. The sawmill still sent faxes when she started in 2012. She ended up staying and says she has no interest in leaving.

Today, Jessica, 37, works from home, handling the website and social media, but comes to Emlenton weekly, often with kids. She leads tours with sustainably minded architects, explaining how they harvest and replant trees and how wood floors store carbon.

While many bosses fret about remote workers’ productivity, Dennis doesn’t. Jessica, he says, would be on her laptop at night, sending him ideas for the website. “How about if we do this?" he recalls her asking. “It’s 9 p.m. at night, Jess. The ballgame is about to start."

The family business has about 70 workers, but is big enough that family members don’t overlap and can stay in their own lanes, says Jessica, who has two sisters who aren’t involved in the family business. She dropped an idea about speakers coming to talk to workers about healthful diets and personal finance, when the suggestion was met with: “No one will pay attention."

Motivating a new generation of workers

Her brother, Jake, 39, who runs the sawmill, has a different management style than his father, which reflects the current challenges of finding and keeping workers.

Jake’s job is physically demanding, working at the sawmill from 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and checking the kilns on weekends. But the most stressful part of work is having enough employees. On a recent morning, one quit and a new one didn’t show up.

Wanting workers to feel appreciated, he brings doughnuts and grills hot dogs for lunch. “I try to keep them happy," he says. “It’s not always easy to do." With three kids of his own, he tries to accommodate young dads, telling one he could go to a special school breakfast. He gives workers another chance when they don’t show up.

That’s different from his dad. “I always had a pile of guys and applications, and if you screwed up, you’re out," says Dennis.

Larry, the eldest, is officially retired but has wisdom to offer and remains actively involved in the timber-management side. He describes his current position as “general nuisance" and will call Jake to ask what kind of lumber is being cut and give advice.

Dennis will consult his father when buying timber. Larry knows intuitively whether a certain grove of trees will have defects in the wood, or be high quality, based on factors like the local soil.

“It’s just the things you learn over the years," says Larry.

