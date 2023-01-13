How to maintain an electric car in winter: Some useful tips

The winter season marks the arrival of festivals in India. However, electric vehicles face some difficulties with extremely cold temperatures. A major issue in winters with electric vehicles is range drop issue. It is usually witnessed in winters that they return fewer kilometers than in summer or any other season. This happens even after the automobile is normally and fully charged.
It is common to spot in winters that the fuel efficiency of petrol vehicles also drops in winter. A petrol vehicle could use a bit of extra fuel than other times in the year. For EVs, the lower efficiency translates into a lower range. The range drop in cold weather for EVs happens because the electric batteries work more efficiently when they are warm.
Here are some tips on how to drive an electric car in winter:
STEP1. Pre-warm the car.
STEP2. Charge when the EV is idle.
STEP3. Use regenerative braking.
STEP5. Drive in Eco mode.
STEP6. Maintain the tyre pressure.
Meanwhile, A FASTag has become mandatory in India for four-wheelers especially when automobiles run on highways across toll plazas. The FASTag can be termed as a prepaid recharge card which comes affixed as a magnetic strip-enabled sticker on the car’s windshield. It is enabled with radio frequency technology or RFID that lets the toll plaza system automatically detect and scan the FASTag and deduct money from the vehicle owner’s account linked with the individual sticker. The method is an electronic method of payment for highway tolls and breezing through the toll booth without stopping anywhere.
Here is the guide to buy and activate FASTag online:
STEP1. Purchase FASTag from any online retailer.
STEP2. Download the ‘My FASTag application on a smartphone.
STEP3. Click on the ‘Activate NHAI FASTag option.
STEP4. Select the website of purchasing the FASTag.
STEP5. Enter the FASTag ID or scan the QR code to activate it.
STEP6. Provide your vehicle details.
STEP7. Link your bank account or choose the prepaid wallet.
