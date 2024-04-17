How to make climate progress: Tie it to CEO pay

As You Sow, a nonprofit foundation that promotes corporate social responsibility, scored 100 of the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization, across 11 sectors of the economy, on their climate-rewards programs. It gave its highest grade, a B, to Dow. The company moved up from a D-minus in 2022 by replacing an “unmeasurable climate-related metric" with a quantitative emissions-reduction metric in its CEO’s long-term compensation package, according to the foundation. A Dow spokesperson says the company’s long-term compensation program is aligned with its emissions-reduction targets.