UP Election Results 2022: Counting of votes has started and trends have started coming in. Trends/results can be tracked live on the official site of ECI - results.eci.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Election Result 2022 LIVE

How to track trends/results on ECI website

Go to - https://eci.gov.in/

Click on - Visit ECI Result Website

Click on - General Election to Assembly Constituency March 2022

You can check results party-wise, constituencywise-all candidates and constituencywise trends.

Exit Polls

Almost all exit polls have predicted big win for the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Here, the contest is between BJP and Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders.

Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (Sonelal) has been part of the BJP's alliance and contested in 18 seats. Sanjay Nishad-led Nishad Party also contested the UP polls in alliance with BJP.

The SP, on the other hand, formed an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Further, OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former BJP ally, also grabbed the hands of SP.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power.

