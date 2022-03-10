Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / How to track Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections results 2022 on ECI website

How to track Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections results 2022 on ECI website

UP Election results 2022: Track trends/results on ECI 
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Livemint

  • Trends/results can be tracked live on the official site of ECI - results.eci.gov.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

UP Election Results 2022: Counting of votes has started and trends have started coming in. Trends/results can be tracked live on the official site of ECI - results.eci.gov.in.

UP Election Results 2022: Counting of votes has started and trends have started coming in. Trends/results can be tracked live on the official site of ECI - results.eci.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Election Result 2022 LIVE

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Election Result 2022 LIVE

How to track trends/results on ECI website 

How to track trends/results on ECI website 

Go to - https://eci.gov.in/

Go to - https://eci.gov.in/

Click on - Visit ECI Result Website

Click on - Visit ECI Result Website

Click on - General Election to Assembly Constituency March 2022

Click on - General Election to Assembly Constituency March 2022

You can check results party-wise, constituencywise-all candidates and constituencywise trends. 

You can check results party-wise, constituencywise-all candidates and constituencywise trends. 

Exit Polls 

Exit Polls 

Almost all exit polls have predicted big win for the BJP.

Almost all exit polls have predicted big win for the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Here, the contest is between BJP and Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav. 

Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Here, the contest is between BJP and Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav. 

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders. 

Uttar Pradesh witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders. 

Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (Sonelal) has been part of the BJP's alliance and contested in 18 seats. Sanjay Nishad-led Nishad Party also contested the UP polls in alliance with BJP.

Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (Sonelal) has been part of the BJP's alliance and contested in 18 seats. Sanjay Nishad-led Nishad Party also contested the UP polls in alliance with BJP.

The SP, on the other hand, formed an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Further, OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former BJP ally, also grabbed the hands of SP.

The SP, on the other hand, formed an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Further, OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former BJP ally, also grabbed the hands of SP.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!