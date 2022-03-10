How to track Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections results 2022 on ECI website

How to track Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections results 2022 on ECI website1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
- Trends/results can be tracked live on the official site of ECI - results.eci.gov.in
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UP Election Results 2022: Counting of votes has started and trends have started coming in. Trends/results can be tracked live on the official site of ECI - results.eci.gov.in.
UP Election Results 2022: Counting of votes has started and trends have started coming in. Trends/results can be tracked live on the official site of ECI - results.eci.gov.in.
How to track trends/results on ECI website
How to track trends/results on ECI website
Go to - https://eci.gov.in/
Go to - https://eci.gov.in/
Click on - Visit ECI Result Website
Click on - Visit ECI Result Website
Click on - General Election to Assembly Constituency March 2022
Click on - General Election to Assembly Constituency March 2022
You can check results party-wise, constituencywise-all candidates and constituencywise trends.
You can check results party-wise, constituencywise-all candidates and constituencywise trends.
Exit Polls
Exit Polls
Almost all exit polls have predicted big win for the BJP.
Almost all exit polls have predicted big win for the BJP.
Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Here, the contest is between BJP and Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav.
Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Here, the contest is between BJP and Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav.
Uttar Pradesh witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders.
Uttar Pradesh witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders.
Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (Sonelal) has been part of the BJP's alliance and contested in 18 seats. Sanjay Nishad-led Nishad Party also contested the UP polls in alliance with BJP.
Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (Sonelal) has been part of the BJP's alliance and contested in 18 seats. Sanjay Nishad-led Nishad Party also contested the UP polls in alliance with BJP.
The SP, on the other hand, formed an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Further, OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former BJP ally, also grabbed the hands of SP.
The SP, on the other hand, formed an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Further, OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former BJP ally, also grabbed the hands of SP.
In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power.
In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!