Meta-owned WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users worldwide. The social messaging app offers multiple features like video sharing, status and live location that help its users. In a latest incident, WhatsApp has helped rescue a 20-year old in Turkey who was stuck in earthquake rubble.

Boran Kubat is a student from Istanbul who was visiting his family in Malatya. The 20-year old survived the first earthquake, but got trapped under a building in the second earthquake. Stuck under the debris, Kubat shared a video status on his WhatsApp, asking for assistance.

In the video, he can be seen saying “Whoever sees this WhatsApp status, please come and help. Please everyone come and rescue us now" in Turkish. He said that his mother’s condition was OK, but he couldn’t hear his two uncles well. He also shared his address through the video appeal.

According to a report by a Turkish news outlet – Anadolu Agency, Kubat and his family were rescued within 6-7 hours. Speaking to the news agency, he said “I had my phone with me, so I thought if I shared a video on social media, my friends could see it and they could reach us. They finally found us, me and my mother. They are now trying to rescue one of my uncles, but another uncle and my grandmother are still trapped."

In a similar episode, Firat Yayla, a Turkish YouTuber, shared a story on Instagram asking his followers to save him. As per an Al Jazeera report, Yayla in the Instagram Story said in Turkish “Friends, we are stuck under the earthquake."