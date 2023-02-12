How WhatsApp helped rescue a 20-year old stuck in Turkey earthquake rubble

According to a report by a Turkish news outlet – Anadolu Agency, Kubat and his family were rescued within 6-7 hours. Speaking to the news agency, he said “I had my phone with me, so I thought if I shared a video on social media, my friends could see it and they could reach us. They finally found us, me and my mother. They are now trying to rescue one of my uncles, but another uncle and my grandmother are still trapped."