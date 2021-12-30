“The next era is artificial intelligence and automation replacing people’s work — technological unemployment. Globalization also means some jobs will go to the overseas market," Ren said. “We will need government and society to carry out social distribution, so that more people can smoothly transition during this technological transformation." Ren argues that China’s socialist values will allow it to better adapt to the future compared with places like the U.S., which will struggle with social and ideological division. The Chinese system — which combines traditional values such as altruism and a sense of community with elements of socialism and a market economy — will offer a political model that is a major contribution to humanity, he added.