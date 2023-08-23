How will European Union's Digital Services Act impact Google, Facebook, TikTok, other major tech companies3 min read 23 Aug 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Europe's new digital rules for tech giants to take effect this week, aimed at keeping users safe online and stopping the spread of harmful content. European tech companies face new regulations to clean up online content. Platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Google must comply or face fines.
Google, Facebook, TikTok, Amazon, Instagram, Snapchat and other major tech companies operating in Europe are confronting an extensive effort to clean up online content, AP reported. The first phase of the European Union’s new new digital regulations, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), is set to become effective from this Friday, August25.