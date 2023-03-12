An incident of stone pelting has been reported on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The incident comes a month after a series of stone pelting incidents that took place on the same train in January.

The incident took place in Murshidabad district's Farakka on late Saturday evening. The window panes of a coach of the high-speed train were damaged, according to Eastern Railway statement.

Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway told ANI that, “This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate it."

West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Farakka last evening; visuals from Howrah station



This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate it: Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway

Vande Bharat express trains has been facing many stone pelting incidents. Last month in February, stone pelting on the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train was reported in Karnataka in which two windows of a coach of the high-speed train were damaged, South Western Railway said in a statement. The incident was reported to have taken place between Krishnarajapuram - Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Stations.

As per the Indian Railways, in 2022, more than 1,500 cases of stone pelting on moving trains were recorded across the country and over 400 people arrested for the offence.

Soon after the launch of the New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, it fell prey to stone pelters. On 2 January, stones were also pelted at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, within just four days after its launch. Window panes of the Vande Bharat Express were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda. On January 3, two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling. Then on 21 January, the 22302 down New Jalpaiguri(NJP)- Howrah Vande Bharat Express was attacked by miscreants in Bihar's Katihar district in which the window pane of one of the coaches of the high-speed train was damaged. The incident was reported to have taken place near Telta Railway Station under the police station of Balrampur in Katihar district.

