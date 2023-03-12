Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Express: Another stone pelting incident reported; this time in West Bengal's Farakka2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:21 AM IST
- The incident took place in Murshidabad district's Farakka on late Saturday evening. The window panes of a coach of the high-speed train were damaged, according to Eastern Railway statement.
An incident of stone pelting has been reported on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The incident comes a month after a series of stone pelting incidents that took place on the same train in January.
