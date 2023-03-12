Soon after the launch of the New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, it fell prey to stone pelters. On 2 January, stones were also pelted at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, within just four days after its launch. Window panes of the Vande Bharat Express were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda. On January 3, two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling. Then on 21 January, the 22302 down New Jalpaiguri(NJP)- Howrah Vande Bharat Express was attacked by miscreants in Bihar's Katihar district in which the window pane of one of the coaches of the high-speed train was damaged. The incident was reported to have taken place near Telta Railway Station under the police station of Balrampur in Katihar district.

