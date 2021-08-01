HPCL goes all out to help India’s green push

This renewed push for EV comes in the backdrop of the government modifying the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme by increasing the incentive for electric two-wheelers to ₹15,000/KWh and allotted the demand aggregation of electric three-wheeler and electric bus component to CESL’s parent firm— Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). The Centre also extended the Fame scheme, created to curb vehicular emissions and dependence on fossil fuels, by two years till 31 March 2024.