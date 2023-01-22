Home / News / HPCL's Vizag oil refinery to expand by June : Chairman
Back

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will complete expansion of its Vizag oil refinery in Andhra Pradesh to 15 million tonne per annum by June, its Chairman Pushp Joshi said on Sunday.

HPCL is expanding the 8.33 million tonne per annum (MTPA) refinery and building a new one at Barmer in Rajasthan to bridge the gap between the fuel it produces and sells.

"We have started commissioning activity and hope to complete it by June-end," he said.

HPCL sells 50 per cent more petrol, diesel and LPG than it produces. The Vizag expansion as well as the 9 MTPA unit in Rajasthan expected by 2024-end, would bridge the gap.

Joshi said HPCL's residue upgradation project at Vizag refinery will improve its distillate yield and will be ready by the end of 2023.

To expand profitability, the firm is setting up an oil-to-chemical plant linked to its Vizag refinery and building a 5 MTPA gas import terminal at Chhara in Gujarat. While the LNG terminal will be mechanically ready by March, breakwater and pipeline to evacuate the gas will take some time.

