HPCL's Vizag oil refinery to expand by June : Chairman1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 08:43 PM IST
HPCL is expanding the 8.33 million tonne per annum refinery and building a new one at Barmer in Rajasthan to bridge the gap between the fuel it produces and sells
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will complete expansion of its Vizag oil refinery in Andhra Pradesh to 15 million tonne per annum by June, its Chairman Pushp Joshi said on Sunday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×