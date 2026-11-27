India has administered more than 10 million doses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to 14-year-old girls in less than nine months under a campaign by the Union health ministry. The drive has covered nearly 87% of the annual target cohort of about 12 million girls, drawing praise from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) South-East Asia Region.
The milestone comes against a stark public-health backdrop. According to estimates by the WHO’s cancer agency, India records 1,27,526 new cervical cancer cases and 79,906 deaths every year, making it the second most common cancer among Indian women after breast cancer.