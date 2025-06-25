HR executive shares shock as new hire quits job on day 1 without notice

An HR executive’s recent LinkedIn post has sparked a debate online after she revealed that a newly hired employee quit just one day into the job, without citing any explanation or even a phone call.

In the post, the HR professional, who did not disclose the company or the candidate’s identity, said the employee had joined the sales team and abruptly sent a message at the end of their first day, saying, “Mujhe yeh kaam pasand nahi aaya” (I didn’t like the job). The executive said that the candidate’s responsibilities had been clearly outlined during the interview process.

“Was it sales? Yes. Was it tough? Maybe. But was it discussed before the offer? Absolutely. So what changed overnight?” she wrote, expressing disbelief at the lack of communication.

She went on to reflect on the importance of giving a role adequate time before making a judgment. “No job becomes perfect in a day. No company can prove everything in 24 hours. And no role will ever feel ‘comfortable’ until you give it your time, energy, and mindset,” she added.

The HR executive also advised job seekers to ask detailed questions during interviews and not rush into accepting roles without clarity. “Growth doesn’t come from perfect jobs, it comes from patience, clarity, and learning from discomfort,” she wrote.

Concluding her post with a note to young professionals, she said, “We as HRs don’t just hire people, we believe in people. But belief only works when it’s mutual. Here’s hoping the next generation of professionals values honesty, patience, and proper closure, just as much as opportunities.”

The post has triggered mixed reactions online. While many sympathised with the HR executive and emphasised the importance of professionalism, others raised questions about the work culture that may have led the candidate to quit so suddenly.

A user wrote, “Sales work often feels highly demanding and underpaid. The compensation doesn’t reflect the effort – it feels more like labour than a salaried job. The pressure is intense, as if the entire company’s performance depends solely on us. On top of that, there’s often a lack of respect from team leaders and managers.”

Another user commented, “Early-stage roles are rarely perfect. But growth, ownership, and culture only reveal themselves when you lean in, not opt out at the first discomfort.”