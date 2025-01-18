Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood superstar and director Rakesh Roshan's son, is in the limelight after he rented out premium commercial space located in Mumbai's Goregaon, SquareYards reported citing documents. As per the documents, the rental agreement was registered on January 9 this year.

How much income flow will Hrithik Roshan's leased out Mumbai office space will generate? By leasing this 2,727 sq ft commercial property, the actor will ensure a revenue flow of ₹5.62 lakh per month, property registration documents accessed by SquareYards reveal.

The documents show that the rent agreement involved ₹88,000 stamp duty and a registration fee of ₹1,000.

All you need to know about location of Hrithik Roshan's property The office space located in Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon east has been leased to a private technology company. Lotus Developers constructed Lotus Corporate Park commercial space, as per SquareYards report. The ready-to-move-in office space is spread across 27.55 acres.

"It is located in Goregaon, Mumbai, one of the prominent business districts in the western suburbs, known for its excellent connectivity, thriving commercial ecosystem, and premium infrastructure," SquareYards noted.

Where does Hrithik Roshan live? Hrithik Roshan's new Juhu mansion is located in Mumbai's Andheri West. According to media reports, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ actor bought his new house in October 2020 for a sum of Rs.97.50 crore, which offers access to 10 parking spaces in the building. ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ actor occupies 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of Mannat Apartments and the area spans 38,000 sq ft.