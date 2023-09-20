Huawei ships Chinese-made chips for surveillance cameras signalling comeback post US export controls2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Huawei is reportedly shipping new Chinese-made chips for surveillance cameras, indicating it is finding ways around US export controls.
Huawei Technologies unit has begun shipping new Chinese-made chips for surveillance cameras according to sources. It is a fresh sign the Chinese tech giant is finding ways around 4 years to overcome US export controls, reported Reuters.
