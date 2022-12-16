Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Huge Berlin aquarium, that housed 1,500 tropical fish, bursts | Photos

Huge Berlin aquarium, that housed 1,500 tropical fish, bursts | Photos

1 min read . 03:01 PM ISTAP
Visitors use the lift inside the AquaDom at Berlin's Dom Aquaree complex to see several hundreds of different fish species

  • Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as 1 million liters of water poured out of the 25-meter (82-foot)

A huge aquarium in the center of Berlin burst Friday, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said Friday.

Glass and other debris were swept out of the building, which also contains a hotel and cafes, as 1 million liters of water poured out of the 25-meter (82-foot) -high aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500GMT). Police spokesman Martin Stralau said at least one person was lightly injured.

View Full Image
A police officer walks in front of debris after a huge aquarium burst

View Full Image
A police officer walks in front of debris after a huge aquarium burst


Operators say the aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world and contained 1,500 tropical fish of 80 different species before the incident. The aquarium, which was last modernized in 2020, is a major tourist magnet in Berlin.

View Full Image
FILE PHOTO: Visitors use the lift inside the AquaDom at Berlin's Dom Aquaree complex December 1, 2003. The AquaDom consists of a single seamless column, 14 meters high, filled with nearly a million litres of water and several hundreds of different fish species. Visitors will be able to take a lift up the centre of the column and explore the world of the coral reefs and its inhabitants. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

View Full Image
FILE PHOTO: Visitors use the lift inside the AquaDom at Berlin's Dom Aquaree complex December 1, 2003. The AquaDom consists of a single seamless column, 14 meters high, filled with nearly a million litres of water and several hundreds of different fish species. Visitors will be able to take a lift up the centre of the column and explore the world of the coral reefs and its inhabitants. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo


There was speculation that freezing temperatures had contributed to the leak, but Stralau said the cause of the incident was still being investigated.

The 10-minute elevator ride through the tank was one of the highlights of the attraction.

View Full Image
Emergency services work on a street outside a hotel after a leak of the AquaDom aquarium

View Full Image
Emergency services work on a street outside a hotel after a leak of the AquaDom aquarium


Witness Gwendolin Szyszkowitz told German news channel n-tv that she heard a loud bang and initially feared a bomb had exploded.

