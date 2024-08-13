Huge Fire on Outskirts of Athens Shows Sign of Easing

Conditions improved with a huge wildfire on the outskirts of Athens that forced thousands to flee while help poured in from throughout Europe.

(Bloomberg) -- Conditions improved with a huge wildfire on the outskirts of Athens that forced thousands to flee while help poured in from throughout Europe.

Climate change is turbo-charging the threat posed by wildfires, with Greece suffering its worst season in two decades. The biggest blaze of the summer started northeast of the capital Sunday, fueled by strong winds, high temperatures and a lengthy drought.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “The wildfire that broke out yesterday in Varnavas and spread to northeastern Attica is showing signs of improvement," the Fire Services Operations Center said in an online statement. “Ground forces remain strong." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fire had spread to Vrilissia, a suburb just 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from central Athens. Officials are trying to confirm reports that at least one person has gone missing since the flames began.

More than a dozen towns and villages have been evacuated, with police rescuing more than 250 trapped people since Sunday afternoon. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cut short a vacation to return to Athens.

“We will have a very difficult week," said Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Almost 700 firefighters, supported by 17 helicopters and 16 planes, are tackling the blaze. Two firefighters have been slightly injured. In addition, Serbia, Romania, Turkey and France are sending crews, vehicles and aircraft.

Some ferries to and from the Cycladic islands have been diverted to the port of Lavrio from Rafina, where access roads pass close to the fire. There are also power outages across a number of areas in the Attica region.

Temperatures are forecast to climb to 42C (108F) on the mainland in the coming days, with dangerous conditions persisting until at least Aug. 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Much of Europe faces a searing start to the week, with Spain topping 40C and England set for its hottest day of the year. Northern France may approach 40C Monday, while London is forecast to reach 34C.

Swaths of the continent have faced scorching temperatures this summer as climate change intensifies heat waves across the region, putting crops and power grids at risk.

Swaths of the continent have faced scorching temperatures this summer as climate change intensifies heat waves across the region, putting crops and power grids at risk.

In France, Electricite de France SA's vast fleet of nuclear reactors has been affected by the hot weather, with output at several plants curtailed due to restrictions on releasing cooling-water into warm rivers. The grid operator said Sunday that production curbs are likely to affect the Tricastin facility Aug. 13 to Aug. 19.

