’Huge Red Flag’: CEO rejects woman selected for senior role over one unexpected request—internet divided

A post by Vinod Chendhil, founder of the noodle brand Naturally Yours, triggered a heated debate on social media after he revealed that he rejected a senior-level candidate for making one unexpected request—she wanted her husband to meet her employers and approve her job offer before accepting it.

Chendhil shared on X:

“Spoke to a candidate today, who wanted us to meet her husband after we had selected her. Instant reject. P.S: This was for a senior-level hire.”

The post quickly gained traction, drawing both support and criticism. When a user asked, "Why the rejection? I really am clueless here," Chendhil responded:

“Because she wants her husband to say yes for her to join us. Why would an independent woman want that? Basically, she wants her husband to interview us to see if it's okay for her to join. Shows she is totally dependent on him. How will she ever take any decisions if she cannot take a basic one? And she is not an intern to be asking us to speak to someone elder, right? Huge red flag.”

Some users agreed with Chendhil’s viewpoint, arguing that career decisions should be made independently. One person shared a similar experience:

"True. We interviewed a person from Delhi who agreed to join in Bangalore but then said my family may not allow it, and we said an immediate no. Career decisions are taken by self, and involving family is a recipe for disaster."

However, not everyone saw it that way. One user suggested that the candidate’s request might have been about respect rather than dependence:

"Sir, while you're trying to make headlines, possibly she just wanted to make her husband feel proud."

Another person outright criticised Chendhil’s reasoning, saying:

"Do you realize how misogynistic this sounds?"

Chendhil responded with:

"Bhai tu hire kar le phir." (Brother, you go ahead and hire her then.)

The post set off a fiery debate on decision-making, gender roles, and workplace expectations. While some saw the candidate’s request as a sign of dependency, others argued that consulting a spouse on career moves is normal. The discussion has ignited conversations about autonomy, respect, and what hiring managers consider red flags.