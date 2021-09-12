HUL points to hyper-personalization, rapid digital adoption over the next decade: report

Jefferies, in its note highlighting management commentary from the company, said that HUL expects that consumers are likely to move away from stereotypes, while seeking more authenticity i.e. natural and local products. HUL also pointed out to a shift in “hyper-personalisation" of products while a rapid digital adoption will also dictate how consumers shop for fast moving consumer goods. Increased caring for holistic health and a growing focus on environment and sustainability, are also among the key themes outlined by HUL.