Actor Suniel Shetty recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai with other actors in attendance and urged him to help get rid of the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend which was recently trending on social media. Speaking at an event on Thursday, 5 January, where UP CM Yogi Adityanath was present, Suniel Shetty said it was important to convey to the audience that the industry has done good work too, while asserting, “hum din bhar drugs nahi lete [We don’t do drugs all day long]"
Suniel Shetty said, “Hashtag 'BoycottBollywood' can stop with your help. It's important to convey that we've done good work. There can be one rotten apple but 99 per cent of us don't indulge in any wrongdoing. We've to change this perception. If you take lead and also talk to the prime minister, it will make a difference."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met members of the Bollywood fraternity in Mumbai, Suniel Shetty, Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Santoshi, Manmohan Shetty, singer Kailash Kher, and Boney Kapoor were in attendance.
The hashtag 'Boycott Bollywood' started trending after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat on 14 June, 2020. In 2022, the #BoycottBollywood trend was reignited before the release of many films such as 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Liger', 'Brahmastra', and 'Raksha Bandhan'. The trend affected the box-office business of some of the films.
Twitter reignited the trend right before the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha’, bringing in Aamir Khan's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Some of Kareena's controversial statements from the past also surfaced online. As they went viral, so did the boycott trend.
