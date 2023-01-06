Actor Suniel Shetty recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai with other actors in attendance and urged him to help get rid of the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend which was recently trending on social media. Speaking at an event on Thursday, 5 January, where UP CM Yogi Adityanath was present, Suniel Shetty said it was important to convey to the audience that the industry has done good work too, while asserting, “hum din bhar drugs nahi lete [We don’t do drugs all day long]"

