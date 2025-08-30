‘Human GPS’ Bagu Khan killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter — Who was the Hizbul terror guide?

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed a man long regarded as the most crucial link in cross-border infiltration networks. Bagu Khan, better known by his alias Samandar Chacha or the “Human GPS”, was eliminated in an operation in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district on Saturday.

How was ‘Human GPS’ Bagu Khan killed? The joint operation, code-named Naushera Nar IV, was launched after intelligence from Jammu and Kashmir Police suggested an infiltration attempt was imminent.

Indian Army troops deployed along the LoC spotted suspicious movement near Nowshera Naar and challenged the infiltrators. When they opened fire, a gunfight ensued in which Bagu Khan and another militant were killed, according to multiple media reports including India Today, and News18.

Who was Bagu Khan? Bagu Khan had been active in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) since 1995 and was one of the oldest facilitators of terrorism in the region. Though affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, he was not restricted to a single outfit—helping militants from Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and other groups slip through the LoC.

Bagu Khan's unmatched knowledge of the Gurez sector earned him the nickname “Human GPS”.

Bagu Khan primarily served as a Hizbul commander. However, he also assisted several other organizations and helped them plan and carry out infiltrations from Gurez and neighboring sectors.

For nearly three decades, he shepherded fighters through rugged mountains, narrow ridges and hidden passes, enabling at least 100 infiltration attempts. Most of these missions succeeded, making him invaluable to multiple terror outfits.

Why was Bagu Khan important to terror groups? Bagu Khan was not a front-line militant but rather a logistics mastermind. He specialised in navigation and survival, guiding groups through the Himalayan terrain without maps, often in hostile weather conditions, according to India Today report

For security agencies, he was a top target precisely because he acted as a bridge between Pakistani handlers and operatives on Indian soil.

What does Bagu Khan's death mean? Security officials are calling Bagu Khan's elimination a “major setback” for terrorist infiltration networks, reports News18.

With Bagu Khan gone, terror outfits lose not just a commander but a living archive of routes and strategies. Analysts believe his absence may force terror groups to find new guides, slowing down infiltration operations in India from Pakistan in the near term.

