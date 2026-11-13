‘Humans make mistakes’: Podcaster Lex Fridman backs Jensen Huang’s Nvidia exit, recalls Steve Jobs’ ouster from Apple

Computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman has called Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia a 'huge mistake for America and humanity', drawing a parallel with Apple's removal of Steve Jobs in 1985. Apple fired Steve Jobs in 1985 following a major power struggle with then CEO John Sculley and the board of directors.

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"NVIDIA letting Jensen go is a huge mistake, for America and for humanity. it's Apple firing Steve Jobs all over again, but much bigger, given the role of AI in defining the future of our world," Fridman wrote on X.

Fridman said he 'hates infidelity', but added that humans make mistakes and "Jensen is human."

‘I stand with Jensen’

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Lex Fridman compare Jensen Huang’s Nvidia exit to Steve Jobs’ Apple exit? ⌵ Fridman said Nvidia letting Huang go was a huge mistake because of AI’s role in shaping the future. He compared it with Apple firing Steve Jobs in 1985 after a power struggle with CEO John Sculley and the board. 2 What did Lex Fridman say about Jensen Huang leaving Nvidia? ⌵ Fridman called Huang’s exit a “huge mistake for America and humanity” and said, “I stand with Jensen.” He also expressed sympathy for Huang’s family and team. 3 Did Lex Fridman support Jensen Huang despite the infidelity reports? ⌵ Yes. Fridman said he hates infidelity but added that people make mistakes and that Huang is human. He also spoke about Huang’s kindness and humility based on their personal interactions. 4 Why did Jensen Huang leave Nvidia? ⌵ Huang’s departure followed reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected by US officials of links to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia’s board launched an investigation amid the controversy. 5 Who became Nvidia’s interim CEO after Jensen Huang left? ⌵ Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO after Huang’s departure. The company said it would search for a permanent successor.

Fridman extended his heartfelt sympathies to Huang's family during this difficult phase. He said he had kept quiet out of respect for Huang's family and team, whom he described as “amazing humans.”

Also Read | Jensen Huang's third reported affair emerges as Nvidia CEO exits amid probe

The podcaster said he had known Huang for years and had spent considerable time with him away from the public eye. Recalling his personal interactions, Fridman said he had witnessed Huang display "kindness, humility, care to everyone around him", including strangers and people from the poorest sections of society. He added that such behaviour "shows rare character".

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Fridman further claimed that more than 1,000 people who had known Huang closely over the years, including hundreds of engineers, CEOs, colleagues and friends, had spoken highly of him in private.

Responding to the espionage allegations, Fridman described Huang as an extremely proud American. He said he was shocked by "all of this, including the mass hysteria around it".

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Concluding his post, he expressed his support for the Nvidia chief, writing, "I stand with Jensen" and "Love you all".

Huang's last hours at the company before resigning as CEO were filled with despair as the executive looked “broken and shattered, his legendary energy depleted”, according to a Bloomberg report.

Huang resigned unconditionally as CEO of Nvidia late on Wednesday night, the report said. His “usual take-charge demeanor had evaporated”, according to a person familiar with the situation said the news report.

What led to Jensen Huang's exit? Huang, the preeminent face of the AI infrastructure boom, was ousted from his post after reports of two affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China.

Longtime Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is taking the job of interim CEO, Nvidia said on Thursday, and Huang will no longer have ties with the chipmaker. The board, which has never had a chair before, appointed director Harvey Jones to that role. Jones, 73, formerly led Synopsys Inc., a company that Nvidia took a $2 billion stake in last year.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.