Hundreds in London strip, walk around in underwear for this tradition: Pics

Pictures of people posing in their underwear on the train flooded the social media. Many even went to work in just their winter jackets and no pants
People in the underground trains in London were left baffled as hundreds boarded the sub without their trousers. Men and women were seen without their trousers, while many others wondered in amusement. But it was not random. People in London boarded the tube without their trousers or skirts to recognise the ‘No Trousers Tube Ride Day’.
January 8 is celebrated as ‘No Trousers Tube Ride Day’ but it was after months that London was participating due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Click on the image to enlarge
But the idea was taken from New York where people started the No Pants Subway Ride back in 2002. The agenda was to make people laugh. “There is no agenda for the event apart from a desire to make others laugh and smile," the founder of the event said.
It made its way to London, where The Stiff Upper Lip Society adopted the idea and organised the event. The founder of The Stiff Upper Lip Society said it was not to raise money but just to make people smile.
Click on the image to enlarge
Founder Ivan Markovic was quoted as saying: “We're not raising money, we're not raising awareness – we're just creating a moment. So I think the philosophy is to create a scene. We want people just to smile, to have a positive reaction. And the problem is once you start, if you start trying to make a statement or raising money for any charity, someone will always find a reason to object to whatever charity that you choose to support."
