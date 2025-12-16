English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 16 2025 15:42:02
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 284.35 -4.69%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 998.50 -1.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.00 -0.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 993.30 -0.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 401.70 -0.15%
Business News/ News / Hungary's Orban ATTACKS European Union Over Using Frozen Russian Assets

Hungary's Orban ATTACKS European Union Over Using Frozen Russian Assets

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 09:54 pm IST Livemint

Hungary's Viktor Orban BLASTS EU: Seizing frozen Russian assets for Ukraine is DECLARATION OF WAR! PM warns Brussels misleading citizens—€200B reserves loans shift burden to taxpayers. Claims US-Russia secret talks bypassed Europe. Rally in Mohacs exposes growing EU rift over Ukraine funding & legal risks.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue