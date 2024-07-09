US President Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed his concern for the people of Texas battling the fury of Hurricane Beryl. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US President assured the nation that the US government would provide the necessary resources and that the US Coast Guard and FEMA would support the people in managing the storm. He also thanked the first responders who dealt with the storm.

"Jill and I are keeping everyone impacted by Hurricane Beryl in our prayers, including the lives tragically lost.

Today, I called Houston Mayor John Whitmire and told him my Administration will make sure Texans have the resources they need to get through the storm now and to recover moving forward.

The U.S. Coast Guard and FEMA stand ready to support local response efforts. We thank all of the first responders and will remain with the people of Texas every step of the way," Biden posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The President's comments come as a tropical storm batters Texas, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

According to a BBC report, some 2.6 million customers in Texas were without power as of Monday night, said poweroutage.us, with some outages also reported in Louisiana.

The storm caused at least 10 deaths in the Caribbean.

Officials said seven people had died in Texas's Harris and Montgomery counties, according to BBC, while one more fatality was confirmed in neighbouring Louisiana.

The storm made landfall near Matagorda on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing damaging winds and floods. Schools, businesses, offices, and financial institutions remain shut in the aftermath.

Hurricane Beryl formed as a tropical depression on June 28, 2024, and rapidly intensified into a hurricane within the first 24 hours. In the subsequent 24 hours, Beryl underwent another rapid intensification, becoming a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, as reported by the National Hurricane Centre. This phenomenon is part of a growing trend, as rapid intensification of tropical cyclones is expected to increase globally due to human-induced climate change, according to a report by Climate.gov.

