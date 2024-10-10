Hurricane Milton Nears Florida Coast as Rains Pound State

(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton is closing in on Florida’s west coast, packing torrential rainfall and a destructive storm surge that could inundate some of the state’s fastest-growing counties.

Milton is expected to make landfall just south of Tampa Bay around 9 p.m. New York time, according to commercial forecaster AccuWeather Inc. Vertical wind shear over the Gulf of Mexico has knocked back Milton’s top winds to 120 miles (193 kilometers) per hour, leaving it a tree-snapping Category 3 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. The storm was 50 miles west-southwest of Sarasota as of 6 p.m., according to an update from the US National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rains from the storm’s outer bands pounded central Florida for much of Wednesday, and more than 285,000 homes and businesses are already without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

The storm is forecast to raise the water in Tampa Bay by as much as nine feet (3 meters), and 13 feet on Anna Maria Island, inundating cities and towns. Tornadoes are also possible throughout the evening across the southern and central Florida Peninsula.

Hurricane Milton could permanently alter some areas of Florida, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday as she urged residents to heed warnings ahead of the storm.

“Hurricane Milton is going to be a deadly and catastrophic storm,” FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said on a call with reporters. “It will bring massive storm surge, high winds and severe flooding as it moves across the state of Florida.”

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the federal government stood ready to deploy military personnel to aid recovery efforts, if Governor Ron DeSantis asks for it.

“We’ve already directed the Department of Defense to be ready to provide active-duty service members to support Florida after the storm if Governor DeSantis requests the help, as I expect he might, just like we did in North Carolina,” Biden said.

Milton could also bring up to 18 inches of rain in some areas. Power outages lasting days or weeks are expected. Milton is expanding in size the closer it gets to land, with tropical storm-strength winds now extending 255 miles from its center — up from 140 miles just 24 hours ago.

If the storm strikes just south of Tampa Bay, winds could push the storm surge into St. Petersburg, a phenomenon that happened in 2022 when Hurricane Ian hit further south along the coast.

“Someone is going to get that ten feet of storm surge,” said Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the hurricane center, in an interview Wednesday. “It remains to be seen exactly where, and it will probably be in an area the size of several counties. But for those communities, it’s going to be a historic event. The communities won’t easily recover.”

Damages and losses are likely to range from $60 billion to $75 billion, a “major catastrophe,” for the region, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler for Enki Research.

Milton will come ashore two weeks after Hurricane Helene struck Florida farther north on the west coast, triggering flooding across the US South that has killed at least 230 people. Like Ian, which killed more than 150 people two years ago, Milton earlier reached Category 5 strength and may continue to diminish slightly before landfall.

Melissa Seixas, president of Duke Energy Florida, said the utility is preparing for Milton but there’s nothing it can do to protect electric infrastructure in the Tampa area from a storm surge over 10 feet. The company just replaced hundreds of transformers destroyed by Helene two weeks ago, and that equipment is now vulnerable again. Piles of debris left over from Helene, meanwhile, can now become projectiles in the wind.

“Milton is our worst fears come true,” Seixas said. “We had about 24 hours between the final restoration of Helene and preparing for this storm.”

If Milton makes landfall as a Category 3, the storm surge could threaten as many as 500,000 residential properties in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas, with a reconstruction cost of $123 billion, according to estimates from property data firm CoreLogic.

Those estimates reflect high home values in the Tampa region, as well as its sizable population.

Even if Milton’s top winds decrease before landfall, it will hold onto its surge as it comes ashore. This occurred with catastrophic storms including hurricanes Katrina in 2005 and Ike in 2008. A storm’s category on the Saffir-Simpson scale isn’t a true predictor of its destructive power.

To help residents flee from Milton’s path by land, DeSantis said roadway tolls were suspended and shoulders would be used as travel lanes. As of 5 p.m. New York time, more than 4,000 flights across the US have been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday on CNN that officials are “very focused on things like Port Tampa Bay, where about 40% of the refined petroleum that comes in serving the state of Florida comes through.” The port is currently closed to ship traffic.

The highest wind gusts from Milton are expected to extend well inland to near Orlando and encompass roughly the northern two-thirds of the citrus belt, according to Commodity Weather Group.

In addition to Milton, the hurricane center is now watching an area of low pressure off Florida’s east coast that has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days.

