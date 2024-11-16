Hurricane Sara nears landfall, could trigger floods and mudslides in Central America

  • Tropical Storm Sara is slowly moving near the northern coast of Honduras, bringing rainfall, storm surge, and gusty winds. Central America braces for flooding and mudslides as Sara inches closer to Belize this weekend.

Livemint
Updated16 Nov 2024, 02:17 AM IST
A woman walks along a flooded street during the passage of tropical storm Sara in La Ceiba, Honduras, on November 15, 2024. Honduras' President Xiomara Castro said emergency services had been activated to deal with 'damage already caused by the rains,' warning that Sara's impacts 'could become a catastrophic event.' (Photo by AFP)
A woman walks along a flooded street during the passage of tropical storm Sara in La Ceiba, Honduras, on November 15, 2024. Honduras’ President Xiomara Castro said emergency services had been activated to deal with ’damage already caused by the rains,’ warning that Sara’s impacts ’could become a catastrophic event.’ (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

The National Hurricane Center reported on Friday that Tropical Storm Sara is continuing its slow movement near the northern coast of Honduras, prompting widespread warnings and raising concerns about catastrophic flooding and mudslides across Central America. As per the latest advisory, Sara remains a significant weather threat, with heavy rainfall, storm surge, and strong winds affecting the region.

Storm details:

Current Location: About 30 miles (50 km) south-southwest of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, and 170 miles (270 km) southeast of Belize City.

Maximum sustained winds: 50 mph (85 km/h).

Movement: West at 2 mph (4 km/h), with a slow westward motion expected over the next day, followed by a more west-northwestward path late Saturday.

Minimum central pressure: 997 mb (29.44 inches).

Warnings:

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for the following areas:

The northern coast of Honduras,

The Bay Islands of Honduras,

The Caribbean Sea coast of Guatemala,

The coast of Belize from Belize City southward to the Belize-Guatemala border.

Ongoing hazards:

Rainfall: A major concern is the heavy rainfall expected to impact northern Honduras, where 15 to 25 inches of rain (with isolated totals of 35 inches) could cause widespread and catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides, particularly near the Sierra La Esperanza. Elsewhere, significant rainfall of 5 to 10 inches is expected across Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, eastern Nicaragua, and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, increasing the risk of flash flooding and mudslides.

Winds: Tropical storm conditions are expected to affect the warning areas in Honduras within the next 24 hours, with winds reaching 50 mph (85 km/h) and higher gusts. These winds will strengthen as the storm moves closer to Belize by Saturday and is expected to make landfall in Belize on Sunday.

Storm Surge: Areas along the northern coast of Honduras could see storm surges that raise water levels by 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels, with destructive waves further compounding the risk.

Impacts on Central America:

Hurricane Sara has already begun causing severe disruptions, with heavy rains leading to flash floods in Honduras. The slow-moving nature of the storm means it will linger over the region for several days, increasing the duration of extreme weather conditions.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 02:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsHurricane Sara nears landfall, could trigger floods and mudslides in Central America

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.