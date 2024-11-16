Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Hurricane Sara nears landfall, could trigger floods and mudslides in Central America

Hurricane Sara nears landfall, could trigger floods and mudslides in Central America

Livemint

  • Tropical Storm Sara is slowly moving near the northern coast of Honduras, bringing rainfall, storm surge, and gusty winds. Central America braces for flooding and mudslides as Sara inches closer to Belize this weekend.

A woman walks along a flooded street during the passage of tropical storm Sara in La Ceiba, Honduras, on November 15, 2024. Honduras' President Xiomara Castro said emergency services had been activated to deal with 'damage already caused by the rains,' warning that Sara's impacts 'could become a catastrophic event.' (Photo by AFP)

The National Hurricane Center reported on Friday that Tropical Storm Sara is continuing its slow movement near the northern coast of Honduras, prompting widespread warnings and raising concerns about catastrophic flooding and mudslides across Central America. As per the latest advisory, Sara remains a significant weather threat, with heavy rainfall, storm surge, and strong winds affecting the region.

Storm details:

Current Location: About 30 miles (50 km) south-southwest of Isla Guanaja, Honduras, and 170 miles (270 km) southeast of Belize City.

Maximum sustained winds: 50 mph (85 km/h).

Movement: West at 2 mph (4 km/h), with a slow westward motion expected over the next day, followed by a more west-northwestward path late Saturday.

Minimum central pressure: 997 mb (29.44 inches).

Warnings:

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for the following areas:

The northern coast of Honduras,

The Bay Islands of Honduras,

The Caribbean Sea coast of Guatemala,

The coast of Belize from Belize City southward to the Belize-Guatemala border.

Ongoing hazards:

Rainfall: A major concern is the heavy rainfall expected to impact northern Honduras, where 15 to 25 inches of rain (with isolated totals of 35 inches) could cause widespread and catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides, particularly near the Sierra La Esperanza. Elsewhere, significant rainfall of 5 to 10 inches is expected across Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, eastern Nicaragua, and the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, increasing the risk of flash flooding and mudslides.

Winds: Tropical storm conditions are expected to affect the warning areas in Honduras within the next 24 hours, with winds reaching 50 mph (85 km/h) and higher gusts. These winds will strengthen as the storm moves closer to Belize by Saturday and is expected to make landfall in Belize on Sunday.

Storm Surge: Areas along the northern coast of Honduras could see storm surges that raise water levels by 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels, with destructive waves further compounding the risk.

Impacts on Central America:

Hurricane Sara has already begun causing severe disruptions, with heavy rains leading to flash floods in Honduras. The slow-moving nature of the storm means it will linger over the region for several days, increasing the duration of extreme weather conditions.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.