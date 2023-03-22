Hurun Global Rich List 2023 released, check the entire details here8 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 04:04 PM IST
The Hurun Global Rich List 2023 ranked 3,112 billionaires, down from 3,384 last year, from 2,356 companies and 69 countries.
Hurun India and M3M India today released the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, a ranking of the US-Dollar billionaires in the India. Wealth calculations are a snapshot of 14 January 2023. This is the twelfth year of the ranking. This release is to highlight and benchmark India’s position in the 2023 M3M HURUN Global Rich List.
