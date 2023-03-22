Hurun Global Rich List 2023 released, check the entire details here

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India said, “At a critical point in history, when India’s GDP is poised to double by the end of the decade, we are excited about celebrating and benchmarking wealth creation in India with the rest of the world. We at M3M are even further excited about the value creation potential of the real estate sector. As Andrew Carnegie also said, “Ninety percent of all millionaire become so through owning real-estate." For instance, when cumulative wealth of Indian billionaires increased by 80%, the wealth of Indian real estate billionaires increased by 150%. It is amazing to see that all the richie-rich in the M3M Hurun Global Rich List are also deeply involved and engaged in the upliftment of the society at large and part of building and strengthening social fabric of the nation. As demonstrated by M3M Hurun Global Rich List 2023, although global wealth creation has taken a hit primarily on the back of inflationary concerns, this trend is going to reverse in the short run and accelerate in the long run."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}