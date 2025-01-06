HYDRAA took down a seven-storey illegal structure in Madhapur, following High Court directives. Commissioner AV Ranganath revealed that numerous constructions in Ayyappa Society are unauthorised and pose safety risks.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished a seven-storey building at Madhapur on Sunday, which was allegedly built illegally on a 100-foot road in Ayyappa Society. DRF and Revenue authorities under stringent security arrangement demolished the building.

Clarifying the move, HYDRAA Commissioner, AV Ranganath said that the High Court had earlier directed GHMC to demolish the illegal building. He explained that demolitions were conducted under the ‘demolition policy’ while he suggested that the corporation as a practice had made some holes on the slab and left it.

Illegal structures "The builder closed the holes and went ahead with seven floors illegal construction. A contempt petition was also moved in the High Court and is under process," Telangana Today quoted AV Ranganath as saying.

Emphasising that most of the constructions in Ayyappa society did not have approval from the authorities, he suggested that almost all constructions in the society were illegal and the HYDRAA will start with at least demolishing constructions on which High Court has given clear directions. Calling it very pathetic state of affairs in this area, he informed that several students, employees are staying in these illegal structures.

After reviewing these constructions with GHMC, HYDRAA will address the mushrooming of illegal constructions in the society. Further action will be taken in this case, HYDRAA Commissioner said that a report will also be sent to the government in connection with the officers responsible for allowing the illegal construction of the demolished 5-story building.