Hyderabad: Blind elderly couple, unaware of son’s death, lives with body for 4 days

In Hyderabad, an elderly visually impaired couple lived with their deceased son’s body for four days, unaware of his death. Neighbors alerted police due to a foul smell. The couple was rescued and their son's body sent for post-mortem

Published29 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Blind elderly couple, unaware of son's death, lives with body for 4 days
Hyderabad: Blind elderly couple, unaware of son’s death, lives with body for 4 days

In a shocking incident in Telangana's Hyderabad, an elderly couple—both visually challenged— lived unknowingly with their deceased son’s body for four days. The incident came to light when their neighbours noted a foul smell coming from the couple's home and informed the police of the same on Monday, October 28.

“The man, 30-year-old, was found dead in the house and he is suspected to have died in his sleep about four-five days ago”, PTI quoted Hyderabad police as saying.

The police further said the incident happened in Blinds Colony of Nagole Police Station area.

Nagole Police Station SHO A Surya Nayak told PTI that the elderly couple, both aged above 60, were lying beside his body in a semi-conscious state, when the police reached the house. They were rescued and given food and water.

The blind parents did not know that their son had died and they tried calling him up for food and water but did not get any response. Their voices were feeble and that is probably why their neighbours could also not hear them, the SHO added.

Nayak said the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The couple's elder son, who lives in another part of the city, was informed, and his parents were entrusted to his care.

In another incident, a couple died of asphyxiation while another family member was injured in a fire accident after firecrackers kept in their house caught fire, Hyderabad police said today.

The police, based on preliminary investigation, said the incident occurred late Monday night in the Rein Bazar police station area when the family was preparing food items for the Diwali festival when sparks from a gas stove fell on the crackers box which burst and the smoke spread to the two-room house due to which the couple died of suffocation.

Another girl in the house has been hospitalised due to asphyxiation and her condition is stated to be serious, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 07:45 PM IST
