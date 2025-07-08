Hyderabad court receives bomb threat, security forces conduct emergency sweep

Hyderabad City Civil Court received a bomb threat in the early morning hours today. Bomb squad and other officials are currently conducting a thorough search of the court premises.

"Hyderabad city civil court received a bomb threat mail today in the early morning hours at 3:15 am. The officials saw it at 11 am and informed us. The bomb squad and other officials are conducting a thorough search of the court premises. So far, nothing has been found. We will provide further details later," says the Inspector of Mirchowk police station.

Gujarat: Veraval court receives bomb threat email A district court in Veraval in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district received an email on Monday, 7 July, threatening to blow it up, though it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found following a thorough search of the premises, a police official said. As soon as the threat email was received, the entire complex, including the three buildings within the court, was evacuated and lawyers, clients etc were asked to leave, he said.

"The bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and a dog squad searched the premises. Nothing suspicious was found. Further investigations are underway," Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Khengar told reporters.

Officials said the checking by BDDS and dog squad of the premises and search operations in the vicinity lasted for nearly an hour after which the court complex was reopened.

The incident comes nearly a month after a similar hoax threat email to blow up the Gujarat High Court disrupted its functioning. The state has witnessed an increase in the number of cases of hoax emails threatening to blow up schools and hotels, etc, officials pointed out.

On Saturday, a hotel in Gujarat's Vadodara city received a similar hoax email. Recently, the Ahmedabad cyber crime police arrested a Chennai-based IT engineer for allegedly sending 13 such threatening emails.