Hyderabad couple live streamed intimate acts, sold videos for ₹2,000; arrested

Hyderabad police's task force arrested 41-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife for allegedly live streaming sexual acts on a social media app where they were charging viewers, mostly youngsters, ₹2000 for a live video and a recorded clip would be sold at cost 500.

The man, by profession, is a cab driver and the duo admitted to engaging in the act as a way to earning easy money. They were taken to task from Mallikarjuna Nagar in Amberpet. Numerous equipment, comprising high definition cameras, were recovered from their house, NDTV reported.

They were caught on June 17 afternoon from the terrace of their home, according to TOI.

The report mentions wife is a home-maker, with two college-going daughters who are unaware of their parents' acts.

Wore masks to hide identities The police stated that the couple earned more money together through this operation than the man did on his own. In addition, they allegedly live-streamed or recorded their activities using high-definition cameras and wore masks to hide their identities during the acts.

Acting on a tip-off, the East Zone Task Force raided the couple's residence on Thursday and arrested them, according to the police.