Business News/ News / Hyderabad Horror: Food poisoning from momo leaves one woman dead and 15 others hospitalised

ANI

A 33-year-old woman died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming momos from a single vendor at different locations under Banjara Hills police station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad, said police.

Hyderabad :A 33-year-old woman died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming momos from a single vendor at different locations under Banjara Hills police station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad, said police.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and registered a case over the same.

Ram Babu, Sub-inspector of Banjara Hills Police Station says, “We received a complaint yesterday that Reshma Begum (33) died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming memos (street food) from a single vendor at different locations. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

