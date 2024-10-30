Business News/ News / Hyderabad Horror: Food poisoning from momo leaves one woman dead and 15 others hospitalised
Hyderabad Horror: Food poisoning from momo leaves one woman dead and 15 others hospitalised
1 min read30 Oct 2024, 11:18 AM IST
ANI
A 33-year-old woman died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming momos from a single vendor at different locations under Banjara Hills police station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad, said police.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hyderabad :A 33-year-old woman died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming momos from a single vendor at different locations under Banjara Hills police station limits in Telangana's Hyderabad, said police.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The police have launched an investigation into the matter and registered a case over the same.
Ram Babu, Sub-inspector of Banjara Hills Police Station says, “We received a complaint yesterday that Reshma Begum (33) died and 15 others suffered food poisoning after consuming memos (street food) from a single vendor at different locations. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."