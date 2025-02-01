Hyderabad horror: Sisters lived with mother’s body for 10 days, survived only on water—Chilling details

In a disturbing incident, two sisters in Hyderabad stayed with their deceased mother's body for around 10 days before informing the police.

The siblings, identified as C Ravali (25) and C Yashwitha (22), lived with their mother, C Lalitha (45), in a rented house in Warasiguda area of Hyderabad city.

According to police, the two sisters were in a “state of shock” and unable to provide crucial details about the incident. They told the police their mother passed away on January 23.

Overcome with grief, the sisters did not leave their home or inform anyone about their mother's death. They survived only on water for 10 days.

“The daughters told the police that they saw their mother before going to bed on the night of Jan 22. The girls slept in one room, the mother in another. In the morning, when they tried to wake her up, she didn't respond. They checked her breathing, pulse and realised she was dead. The distraught women, collapsed and fell unconscious. During the 10 days, they gained consciousness a couple of times, but were in a state of depression,” Times of India reported, citing the police.

"At this moment, there does not seem to be any foul play behind the death, but the exact cause would be known from the PME report," Warasiguda station house officer R Saidulu was quoted as saying by TOI.

The sisters said they were afraid after finding their mother dead as their father had already left them, and now they would become “orphans”, Saidulu added.

Lalitha had separated from her husband around five years ago and previously lived with her two daughters at Manikeshwari Nagar near Osmania University before moving to Warasiguda three months ago. They had recently rented a two-room house at Boudha Nagar, Warasiguda.

