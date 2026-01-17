Hyderabad Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026 ends tomorrow: How to book tickets for the last day; time, cost, venue, more

Hyderabad Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026 is set to conclude tomorrow, 18 January. The highly anticipated three-day festival kicked off near the historic Golconda Fort at the Golf Club premises. The State Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao formally inaugurated the event on Friday. To mark Sankranti celebrations, Hyderabad hosted this "Celebrate the Sky" event.

As a part of the opening celebrations, Jupally Krishna Rao took a hot air balloon ride from the Golconda Golf Club to Appajiguda outskirts, covering nearly 13 kilometres distance in one-and-a-half hours. According to the Tourism Minister, this initiative marked a new chapter in the state’s tourism journey.

The Hot Air Balloon Festival followed Kite and Sweet Festival organised by Telangana Tourism which was held at Parade Grounds from 13 to 15 January. The ongoing Balloon Festival coincides with the two-day Mega Drone Show taking place at Gachibowli Stadium which is set to conclude today.

Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026 ticket price Those who wish to enjoy aerial views of Hyderabad and its surrounding landscapes, must take note of the ticket prices and steps to book rides. The cost for morning balloon rides is ₹2,000 per person, spanning 30-40 minutes, ascending up to 4,500 feet and covering a distance of 8 to 10 kilometres. Meanwhile, evening tethered rides and Night Glow Shows bear nominal fees, as low as ₹15 for spectators.

Venue: Parade Ground, Secunderabad

Age Limit: 5 years and above

Time: 5:00 AM onwards

Morning Session: 5:30 AM to 9:00 AM (Take-off: Golconda Golf Club)

Evening Session: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM (Night Glow: Parade Grounds)

Nearest Metro: JBS Parade Ground Station (Blue/Green Line)

How to Book Hyderabad Hot Air Balloon Festival 2026 tickets online: Step 1: Visit its official booking partner BookMyShow.

Step 2: Select the preferred date and session, either a morning balloon ride or evening Night Glow tethered experience.

Step 3: Enter personal details and complete the payment process to book tickets.

Step 4: Take a printout of the booking confirmation/ticket and keep a soft copy in mobile phone for the day of the event.