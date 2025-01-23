A retired army employee allegedly killed his wife and boiled some of her body parts in a pressure cooker while disposing of other parts in a nearby lake. Police said the man confessed to the crime but his claims are being verified.

The incident was reported in the Venkateswara Colony under Meerpet Police Station limits in Rangareddy district of Telangana. Meerpet police registered a case and are investigating the incident.

The suspect, a former army personnel, is currently employed as a security guard. “The man is suspected of having perpetrated the crime after an argument with his wife, and full details will come to light during the investigation,” police told news agency PTI.

Husband confesses: ‘Chopped, boiled and thrown into lake’ The Deputy Commissioner of Police of LB Nagar told news agency ANI that a missing case was reported on January 17.

"In that case, the husband [identified as Gurumurthy] is self-claiming that he killed his wife [Madhavi]. We are continuing the investigation. As of now, we are not finalising the death," the DCP said.

The official added that the husband, Gurumurthy – a retired army employee – claimed that he killed his wife with a knife, chopped the body parts, and threw them into the lake. "We have to find out the truth, and the investigation is ongoing," police said.

All about the Telangana Murder Case The case came into light when a woman was reported missing a week ago. The missing report was registered at Jillelaguda under Meerpet Police Station limits in the Rangareddy district.

According to ANI, the mother of the victim had filed a missing complaint, stating that her daughter, who was married 13 years ago and staying with her husband, was missing.

“On the 18th of this month, a lady named Subamma gave a missing complaint that her daughter Madhavi, who got married thirteen years ago with Gurumurthy, a retired army employee and currently working as a security guard in Kanchanbagh, had gone missing,” Inspector Police Meerpet, Nagaraju, said.

“For the last five years, both the wife and husband have been living with their two children in Meerpet Police Station limits in Venkateswara Colony. On the 16th of this month, the complainant's daughter Madhavi and her husband Gurumurthy argued over some issue and walked out of the house. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter,” he added.