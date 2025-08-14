Hyderabad on heavy rainfall alert: IMD warns of intense showers, waterlogging, traffic expected – check forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Hyderabad on Thursday, 14 August. The city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with intense showers. Day temperatures may remain around 27°C, while the minimum is likely to be 21°C. Officials have cautioned residents about the risk of waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours.

Heavy Rainfall Alert Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared a 72-hour high alert after the IMD warned of “heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers” across the state, including Hyderabad. The forecast also mentions the likelihood of extremely intense spells and possible flash floods in some districts.

To minimise risks, the Chief Minister has directed all government departments to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and take necessary steps to protect lives and property. He also urged IT companies to allow employees to work from home for the next three days to ease traffic congestion and ensure commuter safety.

School Holidays As part of precautionary measures, the state education department has announced half-day classes for schools under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a public holiday for Independence Day.

Red Alert for Several parts of Telangana The IMD said a 'red alert' has been issued for various parts of Telangana until Thursday. An official from the Met Centre told news agency PTI that an 'orange alert for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" has also been issued for several districts, including Hyderabad.