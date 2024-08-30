Hyderabad outpaces Bengaluru in Hurun India Rich list 2024, Mohandas Pai targets Karnataka CM: ‘Very depressing…’

Businessman Mohandas Pai has targeted Karnataka government over Bengaluru's decline in performance in the Hurun India Rich List 2024.

Updated30 Aug 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Bengaluru, for the first time, fell on the list of top residence of Hurun India Rich listers this time.

The recently released Hurun India Rich List 2024 highlighted the rising trend of a surge in the wealth of some of India's top billionaires. This time, the list of billionaires hit a triple century. The report also sheds light upon the cities preferred by most Indian billionaires for living. Metro cities like Mumbai and New Delhi witnessed a rise in billionaire residents. Meanwhile, India's silicone city, Bengaluru, declined on the list and was placed below Hyderabad. 

Highlighting the degradation of Bengaluru's performance on the Hurun India Rich List 2024 ranking, Infosys co-founder TV Mohandas Pai, called out the Karnataka government for failing to develop the city over the years. While drawing attention towards Bengaluru's performance in Hurun India Rich List 2024, the businessman shared a post on X and tagged Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, etc.

“Bengaluru has lost out to Hyderabad in the rich list for first time. Sign of times to come with no development but grandiose projects? Very depressing-lack of governance,” Pai wrote in his post. 

 

 

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:56 AM IST
