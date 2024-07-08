Hyderabad Police issue 3-day traffic advisory for Yellamma Ammavur Kalyanam festival; impose curbs

The annual Yellamma Ammavur Kalyanam festival at the Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam in Balkampet is scheduled from July 8 to July 10. Due to this festival, the traffic police have issued a three-day traffic advisory.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued emergency number '9010203626' for emergency travel assistance during the three-day annual festival of Balkampet Yellamma Ammavur Kalyanam.
The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued emergency number '9010203626' for emergency travel assistance during the three-day annual festival of Balkampet Yellamma Ammavur Kalyanam.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a three-day traffic advisory that will be effective from July 8 to 10 in view of the annual festival of Yellamma Kalyanam at Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam in Balkampet.

The authorities issued an emergency number—9010203626—for travel assistance. Devotees are expected to throng the shrine in large numbers on July 9 for the Kalyanotsavam and July 10 for the Rathotsavam festivities.

Certain traffic restrictions and diversions are in place in view of the celebrations of the Yellamma Ammavur Kalyanam festival. The authorities advised the commuters to follow the advisory and plan their travel accordingly.

  • Traffic heading towards Fateh Nagar from Greenlands, Matha Temple, and Satyam Theatre will be re-routed at SR Nagar T Junction. It will be diverted to SR Nagar Community Hall - Abilasha Towers – B K Guda X Road - Towards Sriram Nagar X road - Sanath Nagar /Fateh Nagar Road.

  • Traffic heading towards Balkampet from Fateh Nagar flyover will be re-routed at New Bridge and will be diverted to Katta Mysamma Temple, Begumpet.
  • At Food World X Roads, vehicular movement from Greenlands - Bakul Apartments - Food World towards Balkampet will be re-routed to Sonabai Temple - Satyam Theatre - Maithrivanam / SR Nagar T Junction.
  • Traffic heading towards Balkampet from Begumpet, Katta Mysamma Temple will be restricted and re-routed to Greenlands - Matha Temple – Satyam Theatre - SR Nagar T Junction left turn to SR Nagar Community Hall.
  • Moreover, bylanes and link roads from SR Nagar ‘T’ junction to Fateh Nagar will remain non-operational.

  • As per the advisory, parking facility is available only at designated parking areas, including
    1. R & B Office near SR Nagar T Junction
    2. GHMC ground near Food World X Road
    3. Padma Shree to Nature Cure Hospital Roadside Parking
    4. Nature Cure Hospital Parking
    5. Parking under Fateh Nagar Railway bridge

“The commuters are also requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion,” the traffic advisory states. For more information, commuters must refer to the official advisory.

