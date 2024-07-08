Hyderabad Police issue 3-day traffic advisory for Yellamma Ammavur Kalyanam festival; impose curbs

The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued a three-day traffic advisory that will be effective from July 8 to 10 in view of the annual festival of Yellamma Kalyanam at Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam in Balkampet.
The authorities issued an emergency number—9010203626—for travel assistance. Devotees are expected to throng the shrine in large numbers on July 9 for the Kalyanotsavam and July 10 for the Rathotsavam festivities.
Certain traffic restrictions and diversions are in place in view of the celebrations of the Yellamma Ammavur Kalyanam festival. The authorities advised the commuters to follow the advisory and plan their travel accordingly.
Commuters, please make a note of #TrafficAdvisory for Sri Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam at Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam, #Balkampet from 08.07.2024 to 10.07.2024.
For emergency travel assistance call on #9010203626.#TrafficAlert #TrafficDiversions #TrafficRestrictions pic.twitter.com/GrWq97toqA
“The commuters are also requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion,” the traffic advisory states. For more information, commuters must refer to the official advisory.