Telangana News: Hyderabad police arrests two men for vandalising Bhoolaxmi Temple idol in Chandrayanagutta. Details here

The Bhoolaxmi temple idol in Hyderabad was vandalised, leading to two arrests. The BJP district president accused the local corporator and associates over the incident.

ANI
Published27 Aug 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Hyderabad news: On Tuesday, 2 men were arrested by Hyderabad Police for vandalising Bhoolaxmi temple Goddess idol in Chandrayanagutta. (representative image)
Hyderabad news: On Tuesday, 2 men were arrested by Hyderabad Police for vandalising Bhoolaxmi temple Goddess idol in Chandrayanagutta. (representative image)(PTI)

A few unidentified assailants vandalised the idol of the goddess in Bhoolaxmi temple located in the Rakshapuram area in Santosh Nagar police station limits of Hyderabad on Monday night. Two suspects have been arrested by the police in the case.

A huge crowd gathered at the temple and raised slogans against the attack.

Police officials reached the spot and tried to take the situation under control.

DCP South East Kanti Lal Patil said, "This incident occurred on Monday between 11.30 pm and 12 pm in the night under the Santosh Nagar police station limits. Police took immediate action and took two people into custody after police had done the tracking through CCTV. Out of that one person is the main responsible. The investigation is in progress."

He further said that in preliminary investigation names of two people have emerged.

He further added, "All those responsible for the vandalism will be nabbed. Two people who are responsible directly have been held. At present there is no evidence of political motive behind the attack."

BJP Bhagya Nagar district president Samreddy Surender Reddy said that this incident happened at Chandrayanagutta Assembly Constituency Riyasat Nagar division, Rakshapuram colony in Bhoolaxmi temple.

He further said, "The idol of the Bhoolaxmi goddess was vandalised. The local corporator and his people have done this act. This is not the first time this incident has occurred. This has been happening for the last 5 years. This temple has been attacked 5 times. This time the idol of the goddess has been destroyed. Two years ago this same thing happened at Vinayak mandap. They tried to disturb the law and order."

He further said that this temple is just 50 square Yards away from the police station.

He further added, “Police conduct regular patrolling here but today there has been no patrolling. Two people have been arrested but they are not the main culprits. Police say that two people have been arrested but they have been placed by the corporator. The corporator and a pan shop owner near the temple should be interrogated.”

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 10:09 AM IST
